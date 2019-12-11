If it sounds like we’re harping every year to “shop local,” it’s because we are. That’s because we know what it’s like to be a small business that relies on the support of the community to employ its people.
We’ve all shopped at the big-box stores and that’s OK. There are things we can purchase from those stores that we can often not get in our small towns. However, consider thoughtfully what you buy, especially now, during this gift-giving season.
When you are planning your shopping trips, keep a few things in mind:
When purchasing local, you are essentially supporting yourself and your family. Repeat studies have shown that your local businesses give back to their communities at a far greater percentage than do national chains.
In addition, research shows that more than 90 percent of small-business owners contribute each year to their communities through volunteering and in-kind offerings, as well as direct donations. Think of your local business men and women who are volunteer firefighters, serve on non-profit boards and shovel the snowy walks of their respective churches. Let’s reward this dedication.
Local shopping not only creates more jobs within our community, but it’s also an investment in the neighborhoods where we live, earn, worship, volunteer, are educated and entertained. Local business owners are interested in the community’s future. This includes the growth and success of commerce, tourism, education and healthcare.
The people you shop with are your friends and neighbors. You will receive the greatest customer service from these people whom you see on a regular basis.
Again, this year, think of the numbers: If all of Idaho County’s 16,369 people spent just $30 extra apiece at local businesses this 2019 Christmas season, $491,070 additional dollars would be placed back in the community. Based on statistics, at least 50 percent of this would be recirculated into the local economy. And that’s a pretty good stack of Benjamins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.