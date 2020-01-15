- Crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 135. Whoops. That should have been 235.
- Five miles south of Grangeville, by the way.
- Sorry about the mistakes. The reporter was “de-thawing.” Oh, that’s more of a slang term and kind of nonsensical.
< facepalm >
OK, that was a rough news reporting morning on Facebook last week.
We’re starting our 134th year in publishing much as we have in past years, and as our predecessors did, in following leads, keeping an eye on what is coming up, and working our reporting priorities on what the readers both need and would like to know about. Obviously, there will be mistakes in the mix, and we’ll own those, make corrections and move on to do our best the next time.
We’re professional jugglers. We’re bound to drop a ball or spinning plate. It happens.
What we appreciate is readers letting us know those errors and mistakes. Hey, you’re reading our content! It shows that you have an investment in your communities, which drives us to to ensure the most accurate report is made.
Please keep those comments coming. Let us know of stories you’d like to hear more about. Even better, write a letter to the editor. What matters to you, matters to us.
