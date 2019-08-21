Your cemetery district needs you, and your fire district, and your city council, and your school board.
Public service opportunities abound this fall as positions fall open on elected boards that represent areas of important community concern.
What is open?
City councils will all have open positions, two- and four-year terms. That will be in all the incorporated cities: Ferdinand, Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kooskia, Riggins, Stites and White Bird. Of these, two have the mayor’s seat up for grabs: Ferdinand and Kooskia.
School boards seats are open for area districts in Cottonwood, Riggins and for Mt. View.
But that’s not all.
Eleven cemetery districts will be holding elections: Clearwater, Cottonwood, Ferdinand, Grangeville, Kamiah, Keuterville, Pine Grove (at Kooskia), Riggins, Winona, White Bird and Woodland.
Four fire protection districts have open positions: Cottonwood, Grangeville Harpster and Kamiah.
And lastly, seats are open on the White Bird Recreation District.
We invite those living within those jurisdictions to consider running for a position. Sure, it’s a time commitment, and we’re all busy with fuller schedules these days, but your interest and experience would be of value to these boards. Filings close Sept. 6, and the elections are Nov. 5.
Decisions on these boards help provide something as basic as a maintained cemetery that is an important historical marker for a community. Fire districts need to keep their volunteers current with training and equipment, and to educate its patrons on safety for themselves, as well as firefighters. School boards literally oversee our future – our kids – to ensure they have the tools and opportunities to help them succeed. City councils are charged with the complexity of managing essential infrastructure – roads, water, sewer – that serves current residents and encourages new growth for homes and businesses to establish and grow. And our county’s sole rec district at White Bird gives its patrons a community gathering place to hold events, socialize and foster neighborliness.
Each of us has benefitted from the operations of one or more of these elected boards, and many of us have participated in board elections to retain officials or put new ones in office. But few have made the commitment to step up and be part of these organizations, to help guide their direction and best allocate finite tax dollars to keep them operational and serving their constituents.
Make this your year to run for one of these offices.
Determine you’ll just work this into your busy schedule. Think you don’t know enough to serve? Likely not, but you’ll learn as you go. Not sure what these boards even do to consider running? Well, attend one (or many) of their public meetings, and ask questions. “But do they really need me?” Oh yes, and some fresh faces and new perspectives would be more than welcome.
