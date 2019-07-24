Grangeville steps into the seat of state power next week when Governor Brad Little comes to town for the Capital for a Day event.
It’s an uncommon opportunity to ask your questions on state issues directly to those at the top: the governor and the directors of Idaho departments and agencies.
These events have become an Idaho staple, since the program first started under former Governor Butch Otter. He was definitely a character, and the tones of his meetings that we have past observed in our region’s communities have been marked by direct questions with frank, honest “no-spin-zone” answers in return.
Here’s your opportunity to ask your question on topics and get a response directly from the person in charge.
Do you have a problem with education funding the state? The state of roads and infrastructure? Handling of veteran’s affairs? Problems with fish and game department policies? Crime? Insensitivity of federal agencies regulating county and municipal affairs? Heck, we’ve been there when Otter was asked about what he would do about the chem-trails problem.
You may leave satisfied, or you may leave angry, but at least you’ll get a chance to ask your question and raise your issue directly, rather than having it go through the filter of middle managers and assistants.
Governor Little is a capable, intelligent leader with extensive experience in state government, and in business. So far, he has proved himself proactive in leading the state to his vision of progress and prosperity, while maintaining policies that reflect the majority of the constituency. If you have a concern, we’re pretty sure you’ll get a thoughtful, informed answer from Little, and if not, he’s there to put his staff on the spot to make sure they do.
We’d encourage you to try to attend some or all of the Capital for a Day event on Tuesday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grangeville Senior Center.
