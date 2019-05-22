This weekend, Riggins is literally at center stage, and White Bird will be off like a shot.
This Saturday, the Salmon River community will mark the Memorial Day weekend by dedicating its new performance stage at Riggins City Park. Live music and food will highlight the May 25 event that celebrates the completion of this two-year project.
This is a project that Riggins can really be proud of, one that was driven solely by many volunteers, more than $44,000 in donations, and the overall support of the community. It also stands as a tribute to the idea man behind it, Clyde Hirst, who organized the project and was working on it right up to when he died last July.
This will be a great venue for local events, and as word spreads of this facility, it will be a draw for organizational gatherings, family celebrations and other offerings yet in the works.
The importance of this completed project goes beyond the obvious practicality of having a purpose-built structure to showcase performances. It’s a local investment that shows Riggins’ desire to improve itself, to resist complacence and the default of making do with the efforts of those who came before them.
Another such community effort will also see its recognition, appropriately, on Monday, May 27, Memorial Day.
The White Bird Veterans Memorial Park will be formally dedicated at a ceremony starting at noon, including a 21-gun salute, fire lighting and Quilts of Valor presentation.
This is a stunning park, plain and simple. As a tribute to White Bird’s veterans, it excels in the honor it conveys through the professional architecture and landscaping, and prominent presentation. As a community asset, it is so well placed – right at the entrance to town -- to greet visitors and residents alike.
Again, another project driven by volunteers and donations, resulting in a community amenity that sets the new standard for how towns can and should recognize its veterans.
Quoted in a 2018 Free Press story, American Legion White Bird Post 152 Commander Walt Lindsey said, “We wanted this to be something the city of White Bird could be proud of.”
Mission accomplished.
