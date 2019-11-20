One less gun is in the world. Ask the ocean whether that teardrop made it any saltier.
Last week, Viola resident Stan Smith reported he was taken up on his public offer of $500 to anyone who would surrender an AR-14 or AR-15 rifle to be destroyed. According to the Lewiston Tribune, a Caldwell man visiting the area on a hunting trip gave his AR-14 rifle to Smith. The hunter donated the $500 back to Smith to donate to a charity of his choice.
According to the article, Smith accomplished his goal of getting one of the rifles, described as “weapons of war,” out of circulation.
We were not aware the region’s elk population was involved in an insurrection. Perhaps Idaho Fish and Game should reconsider extending the season?
Smith’s effort should be recognized for its sole accomplishment; he put his money where his mouth is in taking action to address his frustration with gun violence in the U.S. Beyond that, pulling one gun out of circulation out of what is conservatively estimated at between 270 to 310 million in the United States does nothing substantive to address the problem.
This takes us to the problem with gun buyback programs; the evidence isn’t there that they curb gun violence.
In a 2015 article by The Trace (an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to expanding coverage of guns in the United States), the summary is buyback programs are essentially a waste of money -- they are “feel-good things,” more symbolic than substance, and fail to reduce crime.
“The main drawback to gun buyback programs is that they tend to get junk guns or guns that have been with a family for a long period of time,” says James Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police. “They’re not catching the nine-millimeter and 40-caliber semiautomatic handguns that are so prevalent in violent crime today.”
One of the telling quotes from this article stated, “the real problem with gun buybacks is that local governments raise funds and spend time organizing these programs instead of investing in methods that are proven to reduce gun-related crimes.”
Coincidentally, U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr announced last week the launch of Project Guardian, a new initiative designed to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws across the country. It specifically focuses on investigating, prosecuting and preventing gun crimes, with emphasis on enforcing gun prohibitions based on domestic violence convictions and mental health denials.
The program proposes to work with its partners at state and local levels to better target offenders who use guns in crimes, and those who try to buy guns illegally. Its implementation will include enforcing the background check system, improved information sharing and crime gun intelligence coordination, and coordinated response to mental health denials.
When dealing with the issue of gun-related violence, let’s not delude ourselves in the trite saying, “Every little bit helps,” expecting enough money will entice the bad guys to not just turn over their guns, but also forego these essential tools of their trade, and that these dog and pony shows will result in illegal supply no longer meeting demand.
Addressing gun-related violence needs to use and also enhance tried and true methods of solid police work, to identify potential threats, attack illegal supply lines and prosecute harshly those who circumvent the laws, and a public regularly informed as to these efforts and what progress is being made.
Tried and true isn’t as sexy as a press conference in front of a pile of guns, but it’s more effective than the buyback’s method of using a colander to bail out a sinking boat.
