With the coming of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, we note that so much has been said and preached on the subject of soldiers, war and sacrifice that any subsequent words add little, and, in fact, seem trite and redundant.
So instead of making more noise, let's take a moment to note what has already been said ... and much more eloquently than this editorial writer could hope to accomplish.
If we desire to secure peace, one of the most powerful instruments of our rising prosperity, it must be known that we are at all times ready for war.
- George Washington
It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbled, or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena; whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs and comes short again and again; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions, and spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement; and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly; so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.
- Theodore Roosevelt
The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.
- Douglas MacArthur
War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things.
The decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth war is much worse. The person who has nothing for which he is willing to fight, nothing which is more important than his own personal safety, is a miserable creature and has no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself.
- John Stuart Mill
Americans, indeed, all free men, remember that in the final choice a soldier's pack is not so heavy a burden as a prisoner's chains.
- Dwight David Eisenhower
Diplomats are just as essential in starting a war as soldiers are in finishing it.
- Will Rogers
It is only those who have neither fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded who cry aloud for blood, more vengeance, more desolation. War is hell.
- William Tecumseh Sherman
