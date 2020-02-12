I am encouraged by the spirit of openness shown by the Mountain View School District Board so far in 2020. In the short time the board reconvened in January with two new members and new leadership, they have reached out to the public, asking for input on both the superintendent search and for next year’s school calendar. People interested in either topic were invited to fill out an online survey to provide input. This is a great option for people to share their thoughts with the board without attending a meeting.
After a career in public service and serving on boards for various organizations, I understand that accepting public comments can be a challenging but necessary part of the job. There is a big difference between tolerating public comment and welcoming, even encouraging it. Great to see these elected officials reaching out to people both formally and informally to get their opinions.
The board decided to rehire Clearwater Valley teacher Vincent Martinez. Instead of dwelling on past conflicts, they are moving forward to return this popular and effective teacher to the classroom. Negotiations on teacher contracts are also in full swing with numerous meetings in progress or planned and work on next year’s budget is under way.
New board chairperson, Rebecca Warden told me that she “hopes to conduct our meetings in a positive, respectful manner.” I appreciate her stepping up to lead and thank the board for their good progress in 2020!
Norma Staaf
Harpster
