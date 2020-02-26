When I first started serving as a precinct committeeman in Cottonwood, an elected official told me my most chief duty was to get votes for candidates. In retrospect, I think he was really saying that he wanted me to get him elected. I think a better duty is to seek honest women and men for candidates.
Last week reminded me of a duty that I think is equally or more important as a precinct representative. It is this, and do you agree? It’s my belief that life, liberty, and property do not exist due to men and women making ‘virtuous’ laws. On the contrary, it is because life, liberty, and property are tangible assets that existed beforehand that man endeavored to preserve these in the first place by making laws, i.e., life, liberty and property supersede legislation.
Crazy? Consider the corollary. If life, liberty and property didn’t exist beforehand, but originated from laws, legislators or documents, they are granted privileges, not rights … granted by those ‘more powerful’ than we are. Logically then, if life, liberty and property were granted, it means that they can be taken away by those ‘more powerful,’ and we are their subjects or tributary servants, not free.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.