My wife and I have been visiting Idaho since 1985, and we have always enjoyed the articles in the Idaho County Free Press written by Marie Smith. In my estimation she is, as she says, an “Ace reporter from Lowell”. It saddens us that her reports have come to an end because she has moved downriver to Kooskia, away from the upriver, backwoods challenge.
I come to Idaho from a long ways away in northern Wisconsin to visit during the summer and hunt during the fall; no doubt one of Marie’s longest range readers. I will continue, as we follow the Lochsa into Idaho, to glance across the confluence and hope to again see an article written by Marie Smith and wish her our best.
From my stump in Camp 34,
Richard Connor, Jr.
Laona, Wisc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.