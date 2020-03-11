Sheriff Giddings has twice quietly shuffled challengers off to distant unwanted places and positions, in one case with a demotion.
This is indisputable fact.
While there are technically no rules against his actions, it smacks of lack of integrity and transparency.
Politics is a tricky business, as is discerning motives, so leaving motives aside, I would submit it is essential that voters understand two days from today, Friday March 13th, is the last day two things are possible under current rules:
1. It is the last day for candidates to announce they are running for office.
2. It is the last day to change your party affiliation if you want to vote in the Republican primary.
If you are registered as anything other than Republican and want to cast a vote for sheriff, I implore you to go and make changes necessary with the county clerk (208-983-2751).
Changing your affiliation for the primary will not affect the ballot you receive for the general election in November.
Practically speaking, the next Idaho county sheriff will be decided in the May 19th primary, and you have until this Friday at 5 p.m. to make any necessary changes to your registration.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
