Idaho County property owners will be receiving their 2020 assessment notices next week. Even with the shutdown of many business due to coronavirus, Idaho County shows no signs of a depressed real estate market.
There were 1,087 property transactions in the 2019 calendar year, which was up slightly from 1,080 that were recorded in 2018, but still below the record of 1,511, which occurred in 2006. Additionally, 412 transactions have taken place in the first four and a half months of 2020. Because available housing is scarce, it is driving the selling price up and most Idaho County property owners will be seeing an increase in value on their assessment notice.
Idaho State Law requires every county to maintain an ongoing five-year reappraisal program, where 20 percent of the properties are physically inspected each year and the remaining 80 percent are adjusted to market value based on current sales. Reappraisal crews have been working in the rural areas of the Little Salmon River from Pollock to Riggins and up the main Salmon River to the end of the road. The cities of Cottonwood and Ferdinand, as well as the surrounding rural areas around those cities, were also reappraised. Other areas that were reappraised were Tahoe, Big Cedar, Red Fir, Clear Creek, the Covenant communities in the Kamiah Area, Florence, Hungry Ridge, Cold Springs, Buffalo Hump and some of the rural area south of Grangeville, along with most of the private inholdings in the wilderness. The areas that were reappraised can show large differences in value from the previous year, which is usually attributed to physical changes to the property like new buildings or other improvements made to the property since the last appraisal. Many properties in the reappraisal area will see a 15 to 20 percent increase even if they didn’t have any changes to the parcel.
The remainder of the county that wasn’t reappraised, the values have been adjusted to reflect current market value. Much of Idaho County is showing some type of value increase, some areas as much as 20 percent over last year. The properties in the City of Stites will see a 20 percent increase, Kooskia and Riggins will see a 10 percent increase. Timber land will see a 5 percent increase, but agricultural land will remain at their 2019 level. The Idaho State Tax Commission conducts an annual ratio study comparing current sales of property to the value on the county tax roll to assure that each county’s level of assessment is in compliance with the law.
Even though one may see the assessment of their property increase, one shouldn’t assume that it will be a direct relationship to how much the taxes will increase.
Each taxing district is limited to a 3 percent increase to their budget from the previous year unless a voter approved levy is passed. As valuations go up, the mill rate used to calculate an individual’s property taxes, typically goes down. Also, the passage or failure of a school supplemental levy can make a large difference in one’s property tax bill, since the school levy can make up about half of the total property tax bill in the rural areas of Idaho County. Even with a supplemental school levy, Idaho County still has some of the lowest property tax levies in Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.