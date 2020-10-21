“Great leaders we have had, but we could not have had great leaders unless they had great people to follow.” -- Eleanor Roosevelt.
Today, bipartisan cooperation appears almost dead at the national level of government and is becoming less and less evident at the state and local levels of government. Reaching across the isle, to achieve a compromise, appears to be less valued. Instead a ‘scorched earth’ political partisanship is practiced. This ‘winner takes all’ approach has cost us in terms of our capacity to care for one another as deeply as we need to, to find common ground and common purpose in addressing the problems we face as one society.
The Bill of Rights and our Constitution no longer refers to just ‘Propertied White Males’. As a nation, we have continued to march toward justice and equality. We have, over our 250-year history, included women and all people regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religious affiliation (or none) or political leanings.
We Idaho County Democrats believe that America needs leaders who understand and value our democracy, respect the letter of the law, and uphold and protect our rights and freedoms identifies in our Constitution. We want a government that serves all Americans not just the rich, powerful, or a select group of supporters. We want leaders who work to keep America united, not divided. In our past we have been honored with such leaders from both political parties. But today’s divisive, one-way of thinking and scorched-earth approach to politics, has resulted in the lose of common purpose, our sense of civic pride, and more tragically, our trust in government at all levels.
Today our nation’s founding principles are under attack when militias conspire to kidnap state governors or threaten violence if their candidate does not win, regardless of the election results! Reducing the number of voting places in order to force poorer American and minorities to stand for hours and hours in line and risk their lives to vote is not a fair America. Unwarranted purging of voter rolls and slowing down post office operations to further reduce the number of voters is not the America we were taught to love and defend, and this is not the America we want!
If we believe in equal justice for all people and the protection of all our rights then demanding a just, equitable government and fair elections should be our first order of business. It is not just the responsibility of those whom we elect to represent us to bring this about; it is all our responsibilities as citizens to demand a responsible, honest, open and, yes, even a compassionate government that treats all Americans fairly, without bias!
America has never given up trying to achieve real equality and fairness. Recognize that freedom and justice are one in the same and without one the other does not exist for very long. We will never overcome the gross inequities that exist in our society today unless we strive to have both in equal measure in our society. We believe the majority of Americans are compassionate people who will, as has happened in the past, reject the inequities and unfairness that exists in our society today. We are people who yearn for an America that represents those ideals we have all been taught to believe in, love, and die for!
“Man can be as great as he can be or as small as he wants to be” -- Woodrow Wilson.
- Jim May, chair, Idaho County Democratic Party, writing for its editorial board.
