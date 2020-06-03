Our emergency response organizations are amazing!
Recently, as you are aware, both Grangeville and Cottonwood schools held their 2020 graduation ceremonies. First, a huge congratulations to the kids! Great work to all and looking forward to seeing all that you will accomplish as you move to the next phase of your lives. Remember where you come from, and make us proud!
Speaking of proud, I am sure no one missed the multitude of emergency vehicles at each graduation. Chief Drew and I worked with our surrounding agencies and can say that they eagerly wanted to join in and recognize the accomplishments of the area youth, and to support each other's community.
Grangeville had 20 vehicles including Grangeville and Cottonwood police, Idaho County Sheriff, Grangeville and Cottonwood fire departments, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement officers, Syringa and St. Mary’s ambulance, Clearwater QRU and Grangeville Public Works.
Cottonwood had 19 vehicles including Cottonwood and Grangeville police and fire departments, St. Mary’s and Syringa ambulance, Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officer, Idaho State Police, Idaho County Sheriff deputies and Fred's Towing.
To me, this speaks volumes! Your responders want to be involved and recognize the accomplishments of your youth. Your responders are proud of what they do, and are proud of their communities. What this also shows is a growing desire for responders to work together, outside the normal box in order to accomplish what is needed: Cottonwood going to Grangeville to assist, and Grangeville coming to Cottonwood to assist.
We all like to believe that the worst-case events will never happen, but they can, and do, oftentimes in rural areas. This desire shown by our responders is what will make the difference in a worst-case scenario. The desire to help, the desire to support each respective agency, to travel to help out in a community event, to me, shows that when bad stuff happens, we all, our region, will step up and support each other, as well as our respective jurisdictional citizens.
Again, a tremendous congratulations go to the graduates; many years of work have gotten you to this point. And, I would add a huge thank you to the responders, most of whom are volunteers, for being there when you are needed, for taking the time to work with other agencies, and for supporting our youth.
