Dear parents, students and staff, thanks to many of you for the warm welcome!
It was my hope that some of my first correspondence with our community, parents and staff wasn’t centered around COVID-19 and its implications.
Public education in America this past spring was unprecedented as schools across the country closed for the remainder of the year. Students, parents and staff stepped up to provide education remotely. This sudden shift to remote learning provided many lessons about how to ensure continued learning for students this fall, regardless of the status of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are many varying points of input for our planning to get back to school. We have implemented guidance from public health officials, as well as back to school procedures provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, while developing the plan for reopening. This plan is fluid as communities change with virus cases rising or falling.
Mountain View School District plans to reopen on Sept. 2 and will offer two learning options this fall. The first is for students to attend school as normal, with extra safety measures in place. The second is for families that are not comfortable having their students return to school – MVSD will offer the option of online learning or a packet support for students.
Outlining steps necessary to provide safety for all, as well as determining a course of action to keep educating our students in light of this pandemic, is extraordinary. Disruptions impact learning; our focus is to try and minimize these impacts the best we can. There is no boilerplate to follow. Especially during this time, I appreciate everyone giving their best efforts to make this next school year a great one!
As changes appear on the horizon, I will do all I can to communicate our best path. Thank you for your understanding.
