Idaho County property owners will be receiving their 2019 Assessment Notices next week. Like most of Idaho, Idaho County shows no signs of a depressed real estate market.
There were 1,080 property transactions in the 2018 calendar year, which was up from 798 that were recorded in 2017. Because available housing is becoming scarce, it is driving the selling price up and most Idaho County property owners will be seeing an increase in value on their assessment notice.
Idaho State Law requires every county to maintain an ongoing five-year reappraisal program, where 20 percent of the properties are physically inspected each year and the remaining 80 percent are adjusted to market value based on current sales. Reappraisal crews have been working in the rural areas of the Clearwater River between Kooskia and Kamiah along with Kidder Ridge, Beaverslide, Glenwood, Woodland, Adams Grade, Highway 162, Winona and Greencreek to Highway 95. Also, work has been along the Little Salmon River from the Idaho/Adams County boundary and heading north through Pollock and some of the rural area around Grangeville. The areas that were reappraised can show large differences in value from the previous year, which is usually attributed to physical changes to the property like new buildings or other improvements made to the property since the last appraisal. Many properties in the reappraisal area will see a 15-20 percent increase even if they didn’t have any changes to the parcel.
The remainder of the county that wasn’t reappraised, the values have been adjusted to reflect current market value. Much of Idaho County is showing some type of value increase. The properties in the cities of Grangeville, Cottonwood and Riggins will see a 10 percent increase on both land and improvements. The cities of Kooskia and Stites will see a 10 percent increase on improvements and 15 percent increase on land. The city of White Bird will see an increase of 25 percent on land. Some of the rural area in and around the Secesh area will see a 20 percent increase on both land and improvements. The Idaho State Tax Commission conducts an annual ratio study comparing current sales of property to the value on the county tax roll to assure that each county’s level of assessment is in compliance with the law.
Even though one may see the assessment of their property increase, one shouldn’t assume that it will be a direct relationship to how much the taxes will increase.
Each taxing district is limited to a 3 percent increase to their budget from the previous year, unless a voter-approved levy is passed. As valuation goes up, the mill rate used to calculate an individual’s property taxes typically goes down. Also, the passage or failure of a school supplemental levy can make a large difference in one’s property tax bill, since the school levy can make up about half of the total property tax bill in the rural areas of Idaho County.
Even with a supplemental school levy, Idaho County still has some of the lowest property tax levies in Idaho.
