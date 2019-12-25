Grangeville Elementary and Middle School Library has been very busy this fall. Thanks to the community it has been a great success. We owe a huge thanks to all of the parents and families of the students here at GEMS. We had many people help out at each event, and I know I will miss some, but I want to say thank you to the community, coworkers, Grangeville Centennial Library, our PTA, and our librarian, Shelley McPherson, for helping make these events successful.
On Nov. 14, we hosted Family Read Night, along with Grangeville Centennial Library. This was a great joint endeavor and so good for both of our libraries. The student council and life skills class along with their advisors, Mike Johnson and Melissa Steele, sold homemade pizza. The PTA had desserts to go along with the pizza. Our PTA was such a huge help with this event. I would like to give a special thanks to the Forest Service and to Smokey Bear for coming and sharing his story with us as a special reader that night.
The Scholastic Book Fair was Dec. 5-12. We were open on Saturday the 7th and had family night on Tuesday the 10th. The teachers were amazing during the fair by bringing their classes so that the students could write down wish lists. We had some really generous coworkers who gave up their Saturday to help out with the book fair. Once again, I cannot thank the members of this community enough for attending and making the book fair a success.
Thank you, parents, students, friends, families, community members and coworkers for attending and helping with Family Read Night and the book fair. Libraries really are the place to be.
