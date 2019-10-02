It will be Nov. 5 before we know it. With a number of elections happening in Idaho County, it’s important that voters understand just how to make their votes count.
Idaho has a consolidated election system. This means my office, Idaho County Elections, handles all of the elections conducted in the county for any taxing district. This legislation passed in 2010 and the first consolidated elections took place in 2011. One of the primary arguments in favor of the change was that it would increase voter turnout by reducing voter confusion. Previously, school elections were held at the school, city elections at the city and so on. Since consolidation, all elections are conducted through the established voting precincts -- voters cast their ballots at the same place regardless of what type of election is being held.
Voters in the precincts for Ferdinand and White Bird will have their ballots automatically mailed for the Nov. 5 election only due to an approved election modification process. These are in addition to the precincts already designated as ‘mail-out’ who will be receiving their ballots by mail, as usual.
If you aren’t part of a mail-out precinct, there are three options for voting in the upcoming election. You can request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you, vote in person at the Idaho County Courthouse, or vote at your regular voting precinct.
Per Idaho Code, the last day we can mail absentee ballots is Oct. 25, so it is imperative that your request for an absentee ballot is received by that date. In-person voting during business hours at the courthouse will begin on Oct. 7 and end on Nov. 1. Voting at your regular voting precinct will occur on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Please keep these three options in mind in order to make your vote count. Voters cannot mail their absentee ballot back on the day of the election, as they have to be received by my office by 8 p.m. on election day. Voters cannot come to the courthouse on Monday, Nov. 4, and expect to cast a ballot. Voters cannot show up at any precinct of their choice and expect to receive a ballot unless they are registered in that precinct.
Consolidation was intended to make the system easier. The ‘rules’ above are in place to ensure that elections are conducted in a way that is both efficient and transparent. We look forward to counting your vote!
