There are thousands of Idahoans living daily with significant mental health and substance use disorder problems. While there are resources available, many people aren’t seeking them out. You can help by first helping your friends, family and loved ones find those resources and move towards recovery.
More than 260,000 youth and adults in Idaho experience mental health issues each year - about one in every seven. Tragically, less than half of those people get to counseling or treatment. Mental health and substance use disorders are also linked to a higher risk of suicide. On average, one person dies by suicide every day in Idaho. In addition, the number of drug overdose deaths in Idaho has nearly tripled since 1999. But, we can all do something about these numbers.
September is National Recovery Month. This is a time to emphasize that, with the right treatment and support, people can recover from mental health and substance use disorders. Our neighbors, family, and friends can live healthy, self-directed lives, with the right help. We can connect them with that help.
Sometimes a gentle nudge can help a loved one take that first critical step on their path to recovery. To start a conversation about recovery, show that you’re concerned in a way that is not confrontational or judgmental. Keep your questions simple, and avoid saying something that might sound accusatory. Perhaps most importantly, offer reassurance and hope. Let the person know you are there for them, and they don’t need to be alone in their recovery. Offer to help them research local treatment and support resources.
Remember that mental illness and addiction affect people from all walks of life regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or income level. The good news is that resources are available throughout Idaho to help people make a successful recovery. There is help and there is hope.
If you or someone you know needs immediate assistance, call the 211 Idaho Care Line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.