In response to the letter from Norma Staaf [Nov. 13 issue] regarding a voter being turned away at the Grangeville Armory during the Nov. 5 election, that error is confirmed and acknowledged.
After my apparent loss in a close race (four votes) I was dismayed to learn that Pat Finnegan was prevented from voting in the Zone 2 Mountain…
Ms. Staaf’s letter expresses concern that a larger problem exists if a qualified voter was turned away almost 10 hours into the voting day. She poses the question, “Who knows how many other registered voters in zone 2 were not allowed to vote at the Grangeville armory?”
The request for any such voters to contact my office has been out there for the past several days and has netted no additional reports. While this was a regrettable error, I feel confident that it was an isolated error. I believe that my election workers are capable and competent. I appreciate their willingness to assist in this importance process, doing a job that is demanding and often thankless.
Ms. Staaf also recommends a review of this election and that “changes be made in poll worker training and voter education for future elections so that all voices are heard.” Poll worker training is the responsibility of my office and has been reviewed. We will continue to stress the importance of double and triple checking information before any voter is turned away.
However, I take exception to the second part of her recommendation concerning voter education. Voters have a responsibility to know the candidates, the issues and the elections they are eligible to vote in. They should know what road district, cemetery district, and school district zone they are in before election day. If they don’t, there are ways to check, not the least of which is by calling the Idaho County Elections Office at 208-983-2751.
We make every effort to assist voters and to make information available ahead of each election. Some things, such as publishing the Notice of Election and Sample Ballots, are required by Idaho statutes. Other things, such as the Idaho County Elections Facebook page with updates and information, maps uploaded on the Idaho County website and guest opinions (see ‘Making Your Vote Count’ published in the Idaho County Free Press Oct. 2 edition), are done because we recognize the importance of every election and the emotional and financial investment made by the candidate and their supporters. The Idaho County Free Press also does a great job of covering the issues and the candidates, frequently checking in with my office for updates and information. Ultimately, for all voices to be heard, voters need to recognize their own obligation in the voting process.
My office makes every possible accommodation to ensure that people can vote. Early voting is available in the Courthouse for several weeks prior to every election. Absentee ballots can be requested and mailed. In the past, we have gone to the hospital and curbside to help people be heard via the voting process. So, while voting on Election Day itself is a time-honored tradition, there are numerous other chances to vote, especially if you live in the Grangeville area.
Voters and future candidates, please take the time to educate yourselves. And please, avail yourselves to the many voting options, as they are in place to help you. My staff, as always, is ready to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.