On January 27, 2016, former Kamiah Mayor Dale Schneider signed Resolution 2016-1, turning all authority of the ambulance service over to the chief of the Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department. This dramatically changed the way the ambulance service operated, and the environment in which the EMTs worked.
For forty-seven years, Kamiah Ambulance has been providing emergency medical services to the community. It has been a vital service, and many lives have been saved because of it. Kamiah Ambulance is the 911 emergency medical service for parts of Lewis and Idaho counties; which include the city of Kamiah and the greater Kamiah area. It responds to 500+ calls per year, in addition to filling the backup positions for Kooskia and Orofino ambulance services. It transports to hospitals in Grangeville, Cottonwood, Orofino, and Lewiston.
The small city of Kamiah cannot afford full-time paid EMTs to staff an ambulance. The solution has been to compensate volunteer EMTs with a minimal compensation of $2.50 per 12-hour shift ($0.21 per hour); and pay $13.25-$14.57 per hour, only while responding to emergencies, or during trainings and meetings.
This trained and effective team of 24 EMTs volunteer to serve their community with emergency ambulance services, and are dedicated to providing quality emergency medicine to the area. Their high stress jobs are rewarding though, knowing they make a difference helping people and saving lives.
Since Resolution 2016-1 became effective, many of these EMTs have reported that they have been lied to, publicly insulted, and harassed by their own leadership; that issues and concerns of the EMTs have not been reported to the city council; that their requests to be allowed to give input on major decisions have been ignored; that leadership made changes detrimental to the ambulance service; and that they have been the subject of derogatory statements made in public.
In light of these and other issues, nineteen Kamiah EMTs (79%) have opposed Resolution 2016-1. Fifteen of these EMTs have determined that conditions must improve in order to continue to serve. These EMTs cover most of the shifts and administrative duties of the ambulance service. For example, of the 180 shifts for November 2019, 168 shifts (93%) were filled by those fifteen EMTs. Without these EMTs, Kamiah Ambulance will struggle to provide adequate emergency medical services. This affects everyone, everywhere within its service area, whether residing, working, commuting, visiting, or traveling through. This will also affect everyone within neighboring areas when Kamiah is called for backup. In other words, if you call 911, Kamiah Ambulance cannot be guaranteed to respond; it will not be sustainable. In the absence of enough EMTs, the City of Kamiah will likely depend on neighboring ambulance services, services that struggle with covering their own areas at times.
Having exhausted all other options, fifteen Kamiah EMTs believe they were faced with no other option but to give the city their letter of conditions providing a reasonable solution to the situation. They believe the City of Kamiah needs to make the Kamiah Ambulance a separate division of the city; similar to some area ambulance services. Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater and City Councilors Bob West, Dan Millward, Glen Hibbs, and Paul Schlader have been notified in writing, as well as the public (see “Letters to the Editor,” The Clearwater Progress, November 27, 2019) with the following:
“Kamiah Ambulance has served our community with excellence for decades. However, due to the current state of our work environment, the conditions below must be met by December 2, 2019, for the Kamiah EMTs listed below to continue to serve. Without agreement to all of these changes, Kamiah Ambulance will no longer be a fully functional ambulance service after December 2, 2019. These conditions are presented by the Kamiah EMTs listed below to the Kamiah Mayor and City Council.
1. Rescind Resolution 2016-1.
2. Establish Kamiah Ambulance as a separate EMS division of the City of Kamiah, reporting directly to the mayor of the city.
3. Amend the Joint Powers Agreement to the effect that the Ambulance Service is directly under the city, not the fire department. The intent is that the fire department will have no authority regarding the management, supervision, etc. of the EMS division (Note: this will not affect NIMS compliance or on-scene command).
4. Provide in writing procedures for the Kamiah Ambulance EMTs to choose leadership (supervisor, etc.) that is mutually agreeable with the mayor.
5. Provide in writing authority for the EMS division to operate directly under the mayor, which includes: chain of command from the mayor directly to the EMS Supervisor, then to EMS personnel as the EMS Division should see fit; authority to write, vote on, and approve ambulance standard operating procedures (SOPs); authority to create and manage an EMS Division budget directly under the city; authority to coordinate medical issues with the Medical Director; authority to create and manage any on-call and standby rosters and schedules; authority to work directly with the mayor for issues requiring support beyond the capability or authority of the EMS Division; and coordinating authority to work directly with the fire department for joint training (when appropriate) and joint operations.
Written evidence that these conditions have been met must be received and be in effect by December 2, 2019. Realizing that all shifts filled by Kamiah EMTs are voluntary, if the stipulations above are not addressed, the undersigned EMTs will remove themselves from the schedule for the Kamiah Ambulance until such time as they are resolved. We sincerely hope that this step does not become necessary, but we are fully purposed to do so.
Kamiah EMTs: Maple Stuivenga, Betty Metcalf, Stephen Seigler, Alicia Seigler, April Seigler, Renda Loofbourrow, Shirley Clopton, Teresa Weeks, Tyson Weeks, Katie Dow, Bob Boyd, Joni Kelley, Carol Adair, Michael Adair, Laura Hudecek”
What to do? Kamiah Ambulance EMTs have been here for you for 47 years, and now they need you to be here for them. Please let your elected officials know if you are in support of them making these changes for the Kamiah Ambulance. The dissension regarding Resolution 2016-1 is not new, and needs to be resolved, once and for all. Contact your public officials: Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater; Kamiah City Councilors Bob West, Dan Millward, Glen Hibbs, and Paul Schlader; Lewis County Commissioners Greg Johnson, Justin McLeod, Mike Ponozzo; Idaho County Commissioners Denis Duman, Skip Brandt, Mark Frei. This will take some effort on your part, but your voice could mean the difference between life or death for those they serve.
