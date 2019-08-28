Nearly two-thirds of Idahoans voted for a clean Medicaid expansion program. The reasons are easy to understand: We bring $400 million in federal dollars back to Idaho, provide healthcare for tens of thousands of working Idahoans, create thousands of jobs in the process, and shore up our rural hospitals. All told, the vote of 61-percent of Idahoans makes sense.
Unfortunately, the politicians don’t think you know what you voted for.
Never mind that Medicaid expansion has been debated for the last six years.
Never mind that 70 percent of the country has adopted Medicaid expansion.
Despite that, the politicians voted to create a multi-million-dollar bureaucracy designed to kick thousands of Idahoans off healthcare, send them to emergency rooms which you pay for with your property taxes, and prioritize paperwork over strong communities.
Thankfully, you have a say in all of this.
The Idaho State Department of Health and Welfare just announced a 30-day public comment period where you can weigh in on whether Idahoans should be denied healthcare because they don’t fill out paperwork correctly.
Government officials are required, by law, to consider your comments. If they don’t, they lose. A federal judge has ruled on this issue three times on similar schemes in Arkansas, Kentucky and New Hampshire. In those states, tens of thousands of people lost healthcare coverage because of paperwork regimes. If we apply those losses to Idaho, more than 26,000 Idahoans could lose healthcare. But, it’s not a done deal.
During the 2019 legislative session, the politicians in Boise tacked on restrictions to Medicaid Expansion requiring people to report their work hours. The vast majority of Idaho’s Medicaid Expansion recipients already work. The issue is whether they report those hours. In other words, the difference between receiving affordable and effective healthcare depends on whether they fill out paperwork.
We understand the word “paperwork” may be euphemistic. Most of the reporting will likely be done online. Unfortunately, Idaho ranks 41st in the nation in terms of Internet access. That’s probably why Governor Little created a Broadband Internet Task Force for “improving connectivity and infrastructure throughout the state.” Guess who suffers the most from bad Internet access in Idaho? Rural and poor communities – the very same people who will benefit from Medicaid expansion.
Our own governor admits that thousands of Idahoans lack the Internet infrastructure needed to meet the paperwork restrictions passed by your legislators. That’s why Idaho’s scheme should never get off the ground.
Reclaim Idaho is dedicated to protecting what you voted for. You didn’t approve a multi-million-dollar bureaucracy that kicks people into our state’s expensive emergency rooms. You voted for healthcare, jobs and security.
The politicians are trying to take that away, but you don’t have to take it.
In the 10 minutes it takes you to write a comment, you can make a lifetime difference for thousands of Idaho families.
Make sure the politicians hear you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.