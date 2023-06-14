Many of us across Idaho have personally felt the tragedy of depression-linked suicide of family, friends, loved ones or community members. Since the trend is particularly concerning among adult men and June is National Men’s Health Month, this Father’s Day it’s important to recognize the potential signs of depression or suicidal thoughts in men and learn ways to help those in our lives who may be struggling.
However, for the first time in several years, Idaho has reason for hope that all our efforts in discussing mental health and self-care are helping reduce suicide in our state. Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some encouraging signs we’ve made headway with the problems of depression, anxiety and self-destructive behavior. While the annual statistics describing these issues remain a concern, there is evidence that Idahoans have made improvements in supporting each other.
In 2018, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) annual mortality-by-suicide report found Idaho had the nation’s fifth-highest rate of completed suicides for every 100,000 residents. This represented 23.9 deaths for every 100,000 people. But the newly released 2023 annual mortality-by-suicide report by the CDC (based on the most recent 2021 state-by-state data) shows Idaho’s suicide rate has since declined to the 12th highest in the country to a rate of 20.5 persons per 100,000.
While even one suicide is too many, we should recognize Idaho is making a dramatic improvement in preventing death by suicide, with expanded community awareness campaigns focused on reducing stigma, preventing isolation, offering self-help resources, and the new statewide 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
This Father’s Day, give Dad the gift of good mental health and well-being by learning to spot the signs and symptoms commonly exhibited by someone at-risk, and know how to help him get the support he might need:
• Unusual aggression or irritability: While men and women experience similar symptoms, they may express them differently. For example, women with depression tend to have feelings of sadness and worthlessness, while men can feel irritable, aggressive or hostile.
• Physical symptoms: Our culture tends to discourage men from expressing emotions or admitting they need psychological help because they are supposed to “be strong.” As a result, men are more likely to downplay emotional and psychological symptoms in favor of talking about physical symptoms such as pain, fatigue, headaches or digestive problems.
• Changes in behavior: This can include changes in appetite that result in weight loss or gain; increased alcohol or substance use; insomnia or oversleeping; loss of interest in work, family or once-pleasurable activities; abandoning usual daily routines, such as maintaining personal hygiene; and an inability to concentrate or remember details.
If you’re concerned about a father, friend or loved one who may be struggling with a mental health challenge, here are some tips for starting a conversation about seeking appropriate help and support:
• Show you are concerned in a way that is not confrontational or judgmental. Let the person know you care about them, and you want to check in because you’re concerned about recent changes in behavior that you’ve noticed.
• Keep questions simple. Ask how the person is doing and how you can help provide support. At this point, it may be beneficial to ask if the person has thought about seeking help.
• Offer reassurance and hope. Let the person know they are not alone, and you are there to support and help them feel better.
• Avoid phrases that could sound dismissive or accusatory. Although you may not understand what the person is feeling, it is important to only express your unwavering support.
Above all, if you, a loved one or friend needs additional help in addressing thoughts of self-harm, call or text the Idaho Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 or chat online at 988lifeline.org. Someone is ready to help you 24/7. You can also contact the 2-1-1 Idaho Careline (1-800-926-2588 or text 898211) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. (MST) to speak with an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare resource specialist for public health and human services available in your community.
Together, we can continue to reduce deaths by suicide in Idaho by one person, one family, one community at a time.
Dennis Woody of Boise is a pediatric neuropsychologist for Optum Idaho Behavioral Health Solutions.
