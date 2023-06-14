Many of us across Idaho have personally felt the tragedy of depression-linked suicide of family, friends, loved ones or community members. Since the trend is particularly concerning among adult men and June is National Men’s Health Month, this Father’s Day it’s important to recognize the potential signs of depression or suicidal thoughts in men and learn ways to help those in our lives who may be struggling.

However, for the first time in several years, Idaho has reason for hope that all our efforts in discussing mental health and self-care are helping reduce suicide in our state. Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some encouraging signs we’ve made headway with the problems of depression, anxiety and self-destructive behavior. While the annual statistics describing these issues remain a concern, there is evidence that Idahoans have made improvements in supporting each other.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.