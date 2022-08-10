Even as Idahoans are reeling from pain at the pump, shock in the grocery aisles and continued erosion of their paychecks, Democrats continue to advocate for using partisan budget tools to raise taxes and increase spending.

Inflation rates are highest in the Mountain West: According to the Joint Economic Committee’s inflation tracker, which tracks how much more the average household pays today to maintain the same standard of living it achieved in January 2021, families in the Mountain West are facing the highest inflation rates, with prices today 14.9% higher than in January 2021 for both regions. Idahoans are paying $739 more per month, or $8,872 annually.

