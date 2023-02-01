Book banning photo

People worried about “dangerous” books began urging libraries and schools to ban books they found objectionable.

 Image courtesy of Rediscovered Books, Caldwell, ID

Some people have become so alarmed by what children might read in school or in libraries that they want books they don’t like removed — immediately. The targeted books include scenes of sexual awakening, gender identity, racism or violence.

But why aren’t these alarmists focusing on a book that’s chock-full of incest, rape and gore? I’m talking, of course, about the Bible.

