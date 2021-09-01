The Idaho North Central District of Public Health reported last Friday that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is in fact in Idaho County*. Numbers of COVID have surged throughout the country the past few weeks, with Idaho’s positive cases being no exception. Because of the current state of the pandemic, I urge Idaho County residents now more than ever to practice best health practices regularly. These include:
• Washing your hands effectively and regularly and avoid touching your face.
• Wear a mask and social distance whenever you are in public places.
• Reconsider getting a COVID Vaccination — talk to a trusted and trained health care provider to see if the vaccine is the right choice for you.
Please do whatever you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and safe and out of the hospital so we can focus on the challenges at hand. Every bed filled with a COVID patient translates to a bed and medical staff that are no longer available for a heart attack, a stroke or a car accident victim. This affects everyone who needs medical care, not just those with COVID.
While Syringa Hospital has not run out of beds to date, we are frequently experiencing challenges transferring patients to higher levels of care. Most larger hospitals have no available ICU capacity, and their emergency rooms are full. This past week, critical patients were transferred from north Idaho to Boise and as far away as Pocatello because of a lack of ICU beds in our area.
This situation has become so dire that larger hospitals are now transferring patients to smaller hospitals to free up beds for the sickest of patients. Syringa Hospital has been asked to take patients from as far away as the Treasure Valley. This same situation is playing out across the nation, so there is no one to call on for relief.
Hospitals across the state are already overwhelmed. Our healthcare providers are worn out. This current surge is expected to peak in mid-October. Now is the time to act. Please do everything you can to preserve the healthcare capacity of this community.
* See report DPH Idaho COVID-19 Dashboard | Tableau Public (Laboratory Testing tab).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.