Quality childcare is essential. It is key to the healthy development of our youngest children. It is also a building block of our economy because parents can’t work without it. Sadly, nearly half of Idaho families lack access to the care they need, and challenges are especially severe in rural areas. As the Idaho Legislature continues to kick the can down the road, our childcare crisis will only become worse.

Most families rely on two income earners to get by, which means finding childcare. Before the pandemic, Idaho was short an estimated 20,000 childcare spots according to the nonprofit organization, Idaho Voices for Children. Since then, more than 200 childcare businesses permanently closed, resulting in an even greater shortage.

