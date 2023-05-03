In our area of Idaho and Lewis counties, 4-H is a huge force that helps our youth learn everything from budgeting and public speaking to math, science and writing skills. I spoke with Idaho County 4-H Program Manager Jill Bruegeman and Lewis County Extension Educator Audra Cochran and have learned there are nearly 700 youth involved in 4-H programs in our two counties.
That is amazing! Imagine being able to help support 700 youth to become adults, who are productive members of our communities. Well, that opportunity is here, and best of all, it’s free!
Speaking with Jill and Audra, there is a 4-H summer camp the youth can attend. One of the items needed for the summer camp is 2-liter plastic bottles, the 2-liter soda pop bottles that you get your favorite soda in. We need to help these two awesome ladies gather up at least 350 of the empty 2-liter bottles. This is where everyone in the two counties comes in; simply save the bottles after all the soda is gone. Easy, and free. We have until June 30th to complete this endeavor.
Next, we need a spot to gather all these bottles. Primeland and Fred’s Body Shop in Cottonwood have stepped up and offered to help with that. Primeland will donate an empty metal seed box, which Fred’s Body Shop has agreed to have placed at their business, located at 507 Main Street in Cottonwood.
So now, not only is it free for you to save the empty 2-liter bottles, but there will be a location where you can drop them off, 24 hours a day! Free and easy!
Once the box is full of 2-liter bottles (I have no doubt if we all save the bottles, the box will be full!), Fred’s Towing has agreed to load it onto a tow truck, which will have a police escort to Nezperce, to deliver the bottles to Audra. Let’s make a show of what we can do to help our youth!
Folks, I’m asking you to help the youth without everyone having to dig into their pocket. But I also want this to be noticed, and encourage everyone to not only support the 4-H programs but involve their youth in the programs. The skills learned there will last a lifetime. So, let’s have some fun with it. Any challenges? Which county or town will donate the most bottles? Ready, set, go!
Chief Terry Cochran, Cottonwood Police Department
