In our area of Idaho and Lewis counties, 4-H is a huge force that helps our youth learn everything from budgeting and public speaking to math, science and writing skills. I spoke with Idaho County 4-H Program Manager Jill Bruegeman and Lewis County Extension Educator Audra Cochran and have learned there are nearly 700 youth involved in 4-H programs in our two counties.

That is amazing! Imagine being able to help support 700 youth to become adults, who are productive members of our communities. Well, that opportunity is here, and best of all, it’s free!

