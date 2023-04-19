Marijuana is entirely illegal in Idaho, falling in line with federal regulations. 4/20 Day may not be as widely celebrated in the state as others, but it has an influence on youth.
These celebrations used to represent a counterculture protest once. However, the cannabis industry is rapidly growing nationwide. 4/20 celebrations are used as another day to promote the industry and its products. It resembles how alcohol companies use the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day to promote products.
Because of social media, it is hard to ignore this day’s influence on youth and cannabis use. Celebrities, influencers and businesses attend significant events like The Cannabis Cup to push their products and brands.
It is something parents should be aware of because, like any other product, the industry requires returning and new customers. Parents should have conversations with their kids about marijuana and its associated risks.
“Age matters the first time someone uses marijuana. THC has addictive properties that young developing brains are more susceptible to,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
This is not to imply that every teen becomes addicted to marijuana after the first time they use it. Still, that age group has an increased risk because the teen brain is actively developing. It continues to develop until age 25.
In Idaho, 15.95 of residents aged 12 and older use marijuana. Among those aged 12 to 17, roughly 10% had used the drug in the past year. Yet, 88.5% of youth report they do not use marijuana, according to the Idaho Office of Drug Policy.
Small conversations parents have with their kids about marijuana make a big impression. Consider some of the following tips:
• Having short and frequent discussions often, rather than one big talk, helps build trust and good communication.
• Avoid lecturing, threatening, and using scare tactics, yet make your views and rules clear, which helps to set boundaries.
• Show disapproval for marijuana use, underage drinking and drug use, and reinforce why they should avoid drugs and alcohol.
• Be a reliable source of factual information. Listen to their opinions and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.
• Help them build their skills to avoid peer pressure.
• Lead by example; actions speak louder than words. Always show genuine concern for their health, wellness and success.
Prevention and education efforts at a young age go a long way. Ideally, these conversations should occur before they are introduced to drugs and alcohol, yet this is not always possible. It is never too late to begin having these talks.
Social media makes the influence of 4/20 Day available to anyone, and this is capitalized on. Parents should take the time to speak to their kids and keep this conversation going. It changes as they age, but the principles of education and prevention should remain the same.
Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a community outreach coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
