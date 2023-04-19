Marijuana is entirely illegal in Idaho, falling in line with federal regulations. 4/20 Day may not be as widely celebrated in the state as others, but it has an influence on youth.

These celebrations used to represent a counterculture protest once. However, the cannabis industry is rapidly growing nationwide. 4/20 celebrations are used as another day to promote the industry and its products. It resembles how alcohol companies use the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day to promote products.

