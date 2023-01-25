Most of us are familiar with the expression, “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” It means that Peter is being robbed so Paul can receive a benefit. To mix metaphors it means Peter is “getting the short end of the stick.” That is exactly what some right-wing legislators have in mind for Idaho’s public schools. In their scheme, public schools would get to be “Peter,” so that private schools can enjoy being “Paul.”

At a special session last September, the Idaho legislature authorized expending $330 million of Idaho’s budget surplus to support K-12 education. However, the lawmakers at that special session did not decide how the $330 million for schools would be distributed. That question was reserved for the 2023 regular legislative session, and that is where the mischief is planned that would rob public schools so that private schools—both parochial and secular—can enjoy the state’s largesse.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments