Two important days to our republic are in early November—Election Day, this year on Nov. 8, followed closely by Veterans Day on Nov. 11. It is fitting we honor veterans and servicemembers so close to Election Day. Our right as Americans to self-governance, carried out through voting, has been secured by the bravery, sacrifice and strength of the extraordinary Americans we honor on Veterans Day. Idahoans can be proud that more than 115,000 veterans choose to make Idaho their home.

Exercising our individual right and responsibility to vote ensures we have a voice in how our government serves us. Our country’s founders affirmed the central role of self-governance in the formation of our country in the Declaration of Independence when they asserted that to secure our freedoms our government must derive its just powers from “the consent of the governed.” Voting is an important way we participate in our system of self-governance. Participating in the electoral process, including learning about candidates and issues, is an essential part of our responsibility to shape the direction of our great country. The official voting information website for the state of Idaho can be accessed at www.idahovotes.gov.

