Unverifiable Quotes – Recently statements allegedly made in private conversations have been publicly attributed to individuals who are no longer available to refute those statements. As such, they should be taken with a huge grain of salt. On the other hand, statements made in a public hearing with many witnesses and recorded in video or approved public meeting minutes can be given the highest degree of credibility. Examples are: Casey Smith stated that he ran for school board trustee for the purpose of lowering property taxes. Brad Lutz made the motion which set last year’s levy at $3.9 million. Only one trustee voted no. This year, Brad also stated that he felt the levy should be set at $4.1 million as the amount really needed. Three of the other four trustees agreed — all intelligent, well-educated and well-informed trustees with education as their priority. None of the four trustees considered that the $2.2 million levy suggested by Mr. Smith would be adequate to provide a quality education. However, with the tax burden in mind, three of four remaining trustees voted to approve a $3.1 million levy, which is approximately the same amount the voters approved two years ago. This means $1 million already must be cut even if the levy passes.
Effect on Students – Extracurricular activities are important. Research and our own experiences show that students involved in extracurricular activities generally do better academically. However, it is not true that “the only cuts noticeable” to students were in transportation for activities. Students lost over 30 supportive, qualified and familiar staff, both certified and non-certified. Due largely to the lack of competitive salaries and benefits, the district still has not filled some vacancies. With $100,000 cut from a $150,000 budget for curriculum, students did not have available to them updated textbooks, adequate classroom supplies and other materials those dollars would have purchased. The only reason students did not have greater cuts is that $4 million was taken from Forest Funds, whereas only about $1 million was taken in most previous years. There is no longer $4 million that can be taken from that fund.
Staffing Needs – According to the planning summary on staffing needs presented to the board in January, there are six areas of staffing need. The list includes “Counseling Needs CV & GV” and “Full Time Tech Director (non-certified)”. There is no number of positions given and no possible cost of these positions is included in the proposed budget. They are listed as needs, not part of proposed costs.
As for the alleged “two more principals,” there is one “Full Time Vice Prin GEMS” listed. While the other three principals now in the district are each responsible for roughly 20 staff, the GEMS principal has about 50 staff. A designated teacher position currently helps the principal in this impossible task. The proposal is to change the designation of that position from teacher to full time vice-principal. The cost in the budget is just the increase in salary, not a whole new position. The other principal listed is now half principal and half technology director. He is responsible for not quite 20 staff, but that includes the Elk City school, which is hours away. So, the proposed budget is only increased by half a principal’s salary, presumably with the other half being applied to the increasing need for technology staff.
I have no idea where the “six more teachers” figure was taken. The planning summary I am looking at lists one school psychologist, and three teaching positions to provide “Elective/Humanity /Reduce Class Size”, all of which certainly affects the students. The $1 million in cuts yet to be made due to the reduction in the levy request will no doubt have to include staffing costs.
I commend those who have read this far. Again, the budget is very complicated and requires careful study. Four of five trustees in January agreed — everything in the proposal was needed to fully support our students. Thank you for your careful consideration of this information. It is now up to the voters.
Pam Reidlen is a trustee for the Mountain View School District 244 board.
