Not long ago, the idea of forcing rape and incest survivors to give birth to their rapist’s child wasn’t a priority to the Republican Party. There was some sort of “red” line that GOP politicians were hesitant to cross, even though they pushed right up to it.

After dedicating years to blurring it, the extreme right has taken over and blasted through the red line of basic human rights and converted the issue of abortion care into something sinister: a big government police state, spying on doctors, patients, and even rape victims at the behest of militants who want to define in law their own beliefs at the sacrifice of the First Amendment and separation of church and state.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments