Not long ago, the idea of forcing rape and incest survivors to give birth to their rapist’s child wasn’t a priority to the Republican Party. There was some sort of “red” line that GOP politicians were hesitant to cross, even though they pushed right up to it.
After dedicating years to blurring it, the extreme right has taken over and blasted through the red line of basic human rights and converted the issue of abortion care into something sinister: a big government police state, spying on doctors, patients, and even rape victims at the behest of militants who want to define in law their own beliefs at the sacrifice of the First Amendment and separation of church and state.
Physicians, who have taken an oath to protect patients’ lives, are scrambling to figure out if prosecutors will track them down and lock them up in cases of ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, and many common conditions that could threaten the life of a mother — an Orwellian world coming to fruition.
Ten years ago, a GOP bill requiring an invasive transvaginal ultrasound prior to receiving abortion care failed after citizens flooded committee rooms, outraged. So, for the next eight years, they ate around the edges of the protections of Roe.
Until 2020 when GOP politicians took a big bite and passed a trigger law banning and criminalizing abortion with very narrow exceptions for rape and incest and to save the life of the mother. What was once beyond that red line became mainstream to Republicans.
In 2021, they brought back the transvaginal ultrasound. Government-mandated rape had become mainstream. A year later, the GOP politicians passed a bill deputizing all citizens as vigilantes against healthcare providers who terminate a pregnancy. The extreme had been normalized.
Earlier this month, the GOP convention voted against any exemptions to abortion, including instances of rape, incest and danger to the life of a mother.
In other words, women aren’t deserving of basic healthcare to save their lives.
I recently met a woman who whispered to me how scared she was about getting pregnant. She was a mother and almost died of complications from her first pregnancy. What if something went wrong again? Would the doctor be able to care for her? A legitimate concern.
The Idaho GOP has devolved into extremist bullies hellbent on a dystopian society where women are human chattel. The party of limited government and taxation is fixated on sexual relations, personal privacy, and total control of women’s bodies.
What of their claim to fiscal conservatism when legal challenges, costs in attorney fees, increased medical costs to care for women in the case of delayed abortions, or unsafe abortions will soar? Imagine the costs associated with prosecuting these cases. With the fentanyl crisis and other issues, pursuing abortion providers would be a terrible use of scarce judicial resources, particularly when some counties and the Attorney General’s office are losing prosecutors because of who the Republican nominee is.
Will the government monitor our menstrual cycles? Raid pharmacies searching for outlawed contraceptives, like IUDs? Will pregnant women be harassed by vigilantes?
How many healthcare workers, pharmacists and pregnant people will languish in prisons for providing or receiving health care that is legal in many of our neighboring states?
I know there are reasonable Republicans out there who agree their party has abandoned them along with common sense. I ask you to put the person before the party. Vote for candidates who will get back to basics like protecting public lands, funding education, providing property tax relief, and managing growth in a responsible way.
Senator Melissa Wintrow of Boise, represents District 19
