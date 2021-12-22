The holiday season can be a stressful and overwhelming time for many people. In addition to increased financial pressures and family/social obligations, as the New Year approaches many of us must acknowledge we didn’t achieve the goals we set last year for making positive changes in our lives.
Each January, we promise ourselves this is the year we will really follow through on those resolutions to improve areas of our life, from our health to our career to our personal relationships. But without clear goals, and steps in place to attain those goals, it can be difficult to successfully achieve meaningful, lasting changes in our busy and demanding lives.
Below are a list of tips and suggestions on how to better manage your mental health and wellbeing during the holiday season:
Tip 1: Positive Psychology: One approach that can help us break out of the annual rut of broken resolutions is positive psychology, which focuses on using your strengths every day to produce authentic happiness and cultivate well-being. Incorporating positive psychology techniques in your daily life can be an effective and valuable way to address feelings of stress or anxiety and stay committed to your goals of making healthy improvements in your life.
Tip 2: Unplug: Stay present, calm, and positive during this year’s holidays by building some “down time” into your day during which you switch off all electronics. Not only will this help you relax and recharge, but you will be able to better focus on the people and things around you.
Tip 3: Set realistic goals for your schedule and budget: This is a great time of year to take stock of your goals and accomplishments and create a step-by-step plan to help you achieve greater control and fulfillment in the year ahead.
Tip 4: Keep the momentum going: Stay inspired by keeping a daily log of your hard work and progress. Cross off goals, large and small, as you accomplish them. Develop a motto that inspires you and keeps you focused even after the holiday spirit has faded to avoid falling back into unhealthy habits.
Tip 5: Don’t be afraid to ask for help: If you’re feeling overwhelmed this holiday season, remember there are people out there who are ready and available to help. Talk to a friend, family member or someone else you trust and feel comfortable asking for assistance. If you or someone you know needs immediate help, call your local crisis line for assistance. These local resources often offer free, confidential support and referrals related to a variety of needs, including suicide prevention, crisis intervention, community resources, mental health referrals, and alcohol and drug support services.
Tip 6: Decide to avoid controversial topics and discussions: At family gatherings or those activities that might include people who think differently than you do, be determined to talk about subjects which build up your relationships and accentuate the care you share with them. Reflect on the gratitude you might have about the constructive relationships and experiences you have had that have improved your status.
Tip 7: Be mindful: Think about the control you really do have to manage your thoughts and feelings and the manner in which you engage with others. This is an empowering exercise, especially when you practice it routinely at the beginning of your day and/or in those situations that you anticipate might be more stressful. Your regard for your own strengths and control are the first steps in using healthy activities to enhance your own self-esteem and the relationship you have with family and friends.
For health and wellness information, visit OptumIdaho.com or UHC.com.
