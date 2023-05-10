· Remove all property taxes from the State of Idaho (probably not going to happen).
· Don’t resolve the inequity and live with it (uncomfortable).
· Mitigate the inequity through tax reform.
First, recognize there will always be inequity in property taxes regardless of the state. Property tax inequity has been an issue at least since the Revolutionary War. It has only been through historic tax reforms that property tax inequity has been mitigated.
Second, property taxes are inherently inequitable. Those who own property pay the taxes, be it commercial or residential. Those who don’t or are exempt do not pay direct taxation on property. Contrast this with state sales tax where all who consume a product, pay a tax with few exceptions.
In fiscal year 2019, the State of Idaho collected tax revenue from Property at 28.1%, General Sales at 27.5%, Individual Income at 23.8%, Corporate Income at 4.1% and Other Taxes at 16.5%; for a total of 100% tax revenue income. All else being equal and the State of Idaho operated on a justifiable budget, taking a reduction in property taxes would place a greater burden on the other tax revenue streams; a burden that might be more equitable.
If Idaho took a reduction in spending and focused on pertinent programs like education, infrastructure, etc., and less focus on social programs, the state would have a route for a reduction in property taxes.
Property appreciation increases property taxes. Idaho created a “Circuit Breaker” that offset property taxes but, increased property values began to negate the effects of this. House Bills 36, 77, 78, 79, 100, 134, 247, 248, 273, 292 (law) and 365, along with Senate Bills 1075, 1107 and 1111 all were introduced to address property tax relief due to multiple reasons for increased values. All but one became law. Some of our legislatures are trying to mitigate the inequity of property taxation but, the bills die in some committee or technicality which boils it down to people who find a way to prevent mitigation. Perhaps we should be looking at the actors who are preventing an actual resolution to property tax inequity. I would be setting my sights on the election of said actors.
The Republican platform embraces less taxes and government. The State of Idaho needs good, strong, conservative Republican legislators who can carry these House and Senate bills to the finish line. The 2022 election was a good start so let us fill 2024 with more true Republicans and less of the Republican-in-name-only actors.
Vincent Rundhaug is chairman of the Idaho County Republican Central Committee.
(2) comments
Absolutely my friend , Personality I am tired of all Republicans acting and voting Democrat
Please check the scores for the way legislators voted at Idaho Freedom Foundation. ID county has one representative and a Senator that vote with the Republican platform. The other representative needs replaced with a true Conservative that votes consistently with the Republican Platform of smaller government and reduced spending.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.