As participants in the decisions made in Congress, Idahoans contact me with valuable input about the issues our country faces. Concerns with President Biden’s announcement of student loan debt cancellation are among the issues Idahoans have contacted me about recently. The following is my response:

Since President Biden assumed office in January 2021, many Democrats have continued to call for mass student loan debt cancellation through executive action. On Aug. 24, President Biden announced he would cancel $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower earning under $125,000 per year or $250,000 for married couples and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants. Additionally, President Biden extended the payment pause on most federal student loans through Dec. 31, 2022, and announced a new Income Driven Repayment (IDR) plan that will be released in forthcoming rulemaking.

