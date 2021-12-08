In 2014, a dream was born. Two community leaders — former Ida-Lew Director Melisa (Bryant) Kaschmitter and Grangeville Police Chief Morgan Drew — proposed their "pet project" and bold concept: build a regional animal rescue facility to address the burgeoning problem of abused, abandoned animals. This interim sanctuary would house scared, homeless animals in need of care and adoption.
With the knowledge of need, the seed of a timely idea, a growing county-wide concern for animal welfare, the naivete of the untested and the innocence of fresh enthusiasm, Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) was launched, in May 2014, and a governing board formed. Since vibrant rescue facilities had been established in other areas of rural Idaho, ARF advocates were confident a rescue center could be built in Idaho County. It is noteworthy that ARF, and the longtime rescue group, Animal Ark, have assumed remedial responsibility for a huge issue that no one else would tackle. ARF and Ark are paired in a common concern for animal welfare and shared vision for a shelter.
In 2016, ARF partnered with Grangeville, the area’s largest town and county seat, when its council approved the potential donation of city land. This agreement would benefit the city and further ARF’s mission. Now ARF could focus on fund-raisers, construction plans and grant applications. With the business a reality of expenses, sustainability challenges and stiff grant requirements, ARF made adjustments to keep its goal attainable while building credibility and a bank account. Configuration of the ARF board and volunteer base has changed periodically but the group remains strong and steadfast in its commitment to help disadvantaged animals.
In 2020, ARF leaped into high gear with frequent fund-raisers (and fun social events!) and ambitious neutering clinics. To date stats: 367 cats neutered (mostly feral), 608 dogs and cats transferred to Sokanimal and McPaws for adoption, and 207 neutering vouchers issued. Every dollar raised, every cat neutered, every animal given a second chance is a testament to ARF’s sincerity and purpose.
On Nov. 15, ARF and Ark representatives met with the Grangeville City Council to review progress and plans. It was learned that the original parcel of city land was no longer available, although councilors seemed united in support of a future property option and ARF’s efforts. In any growing enterprise, setbacks are discouraging but ARF members interpret those as opportunities to recalibrate direction. Property acquisition for a shelter through a benevolent donor is a critical first step.
During the Nov. 15 session, one councilor mischaracterized ARF as “a dog and pony show”, which is neither accurate nor helpful. ARF volunteers have elevated the organization to a new level of efficiency and sophistication. ARF is the thousands of year-round volunteer hours. ARF is the woman who made an adrenaline sprint down a busy street to grasp a trio of tiny kittens from a storm drain. ARF is the child who cuddles a once homeless puppy. ARF is not folly or a sideshow, but a solid group of volunteers dedicated to making a good difference.
ARF’s dream needs a foundation… then walls and a roof… then helpers and smiles and open doors for needy animals. As with good schools, hospitals, services, businesses and industries, a viable animal rescue facility is an indicator of socio-economic awareness and activism. To that end, county leaders, organizations and citizens can (and should) be a supportive, cooperative force in establishing an animal rescue shelter. ARF takes its mission seriously – paws down.
Shelley Dumas in a volunteer with ARF. To learn more, visit www.arfgrangeville.org.
