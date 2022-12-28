With all the changes in registrations recently, the Idaho County Assessor’s Office has some answers for commonly asked questions by the community:
Q: Why do my registration renewal notices have Idaho Transportation’s address for me to mail back?
A: Idaho Transportation (ITD) has a new machine that prints out thousands of renewals at a time. They say it saves us time here at the county.
Q: Can I mail my registration renewals to the county?
A: Yes, you can mail them to Idaho County, 320 W. Main Rm #1 Grangeville, ID 83530. Or you may mail them to a DMV county near you.
Q: if I pay online and I don’t get my renewal, what do I do?
A: You will need to contact Boise and advise them you did not receive your renewal.
Q: What if I want to pay for a renewal with a credit card/debit card without coming into the office?
A: You may call our office at 208-983-2742, and our motor vehicle team will renew your vehicle and take your card information over the phone and mail it to you. Sometimes we will be busy with other customers, then you can leave a message for us to call you back, which we will do ASAP.
Q: This renewal form says to make checks to DMV, but it comes from ITD. Who should I write my check to?
A: We can accept DMV, but we prefer Idaho County Assessor. If you pay it to ITD we will not be able to accept it as that is a different entity completely.
Q: I keep getting this postcard in the mail saying I don’t have insurance, but I do. What do I do?
A: You should first check that the VIN number (vehicle identity number) on your insurance information matches your registration or title exactly. If not, then you should check which number matches your vehicle. If the insurance information does not match your vehicle, then you will need to get that fixed with your insurance company. If the vehicle does not exactly match your registration/title then you need to bring your title, vehicle and registration to the DMV office for a VIN inspection, and we will get things fixed for you. If everything on your VIN matches, then it means the state is not getting the information from your insurance agency. You can either call the Drive Insured office of ITD at 208-334-8075 or bring your insurance card into our office and we will manually put the information into the system.
Q: I have a vehicle I’ve been trying to register online, but I can’t make it work. Why is that?
A: Some vehicles cannot be registered online, for a variety of reasons. It could be as simple as the vehicle has not been registered for a couple years and the plates have expired, as well. If you cannot get the online form to work for you, come into the office, or give us a call and we will do the registration for you.
Q: I have a new vehicle I bought out of state I just need to get registered, but I can’t seem to make it work online. What now?
A: All newly purchased vehicles regardless of new or used will need to be titled in your name before they can be registered. Most vehicles coming from out of state need to have a VIN inspection, so we will need the vehicle brought to the courthouse along with the title, purchase order, and/or bill of sale. We suggest you bring in all your documents, so we don’t miss anything.
Q: I bought a trailer from someone, and they didn’t give me a title. What do I need?
A: Idaho does not title trailers that have any empty weight less than 2,000 lbs. However, we do need to follow some guidelines. We will need a bill of sale with the trailer description, VIN # (if possible), and the weight of the empty trailer.
If you have questions we have not covered, call our office at 208-983-2742. Thank you, and a Happy New Year!
Betty Umbinetti is the Motor Vehicle Supervisor/Deputy.
