In 1954, after years of successfully smearing innocent people, ruining lives and careers, Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy launched a new attack against an unlikely target – the United States Army. Unlike his other victims, the Army had the power and influence to fight back.

McCarthy accused the Army of having weak security at one of its top-secret facilities. In response, the Army hired a well-known lawyer, Joseph Welch, to defend the country’s oldest service branch against the allegations. During a public hearing at which Welch testified, McCarthy accused one of Welch’s junior attorneys of having ties to the Communist Party, with no evidence to back up his charge.

