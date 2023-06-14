So, I’m leaving the vet’s office (veterinarian) when a pickup pulls in next to me with a dog box in the back. Not generally noteworthy in my neck of the woods, but this was different.

Out of the portholes in the box were the heads of some very handsome hounds. Not just hounds, but black and tans. I sprang from my car and asked the very nice lady who was exiting her pickup (I could have exercised a little more tact, as in my excitement, I may have startled her): “Are those legit black and tan hounds I see there?” “They sure are,” she assured me. We continued some small talk, but in earnest, it was more like Charlie Brown in a classroom scene, as both her words and mine dimmed into a fog while my mind raced violently back to my childhood. I have never experienced this so dramatically before. It was near an out-of-body experience in which I was suddenly 8 years old again.

