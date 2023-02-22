Hello from the Idaho County Republican Central Committee (ICRCC). This article is a refresher on the purpose and function of a central committee and an update on ICRCC activities.
A central committee is a political party composed of Republicans, Democrats, Constitutionalists, etc., with committee members representing neighborhoods or precincts of that county. Within Idaho County, there are 27 precincts, of which 25 have representation to the Republican Party.
These precinct committeemen and women are generally elected by neighbors of the precinct they live in. Absent from elected representation, precinct members can later be nominated for that vacant position and voted in by the current committee members and then run for that position as an incumbent in the next election cycle.
Because all political power within the United States emanates from this small, elected base, central committees carry a lot of credibility, authority and command. This is the essence of grassroots movements. If and when issues of great concern cause enough citizens of Idaho County to move to action, they can achieve potent results via their precinct committee representative. If not already known, county residents can locate their representative by calling the county courthouse at 208-983-2751.
The ICRCC meets the third Tuesday of every month, at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Super 8 Motel in Grangeville. The public is invited to sit and listen, with some public engagement occurring, with the chairman’s consent, during the meeting. Since the ICRCC is a private entity, open meeting laws do not apply.
The Idaho Republican Party represents fundamental conservative elements of restored freedoms, lower taxes and less government. But, in the last two years, we have seen an accelerated movement taking our country in the opposite direction of these fundamental elements. Idaho is under attack by the progressive Democrats in shifting the state to blue. They are trying to infiltrate the local, nonpartisan government offices in hopes to springboard that person into a more powerful and influential position of change, a change that takes us into socialism and/or Marxism.
Last January, the State GOP held its winter meeting in Boise. Representatives of the ICRCC voted on several rules and resolutions that reflect our conservative elements. One particular rule that needed passing was called the Crossover Rule. This prevents non-Republicans from crossing over to the Republican Party, prior to the Primary Elections, effecting an improper vote, then crossing back over to their original party within 30 days, then voting along their party lines during the General Election. Now, the rule will be, no party crossover/change within 25 months, which covers the 2-year voting cycles.
An example of this occurred when Tom Arkoosh, a declared independent, crossed over and registered to vote as a Republican for the May 2022 Republican Primary. Shortly after, he crossed over for a second time to the Democratic party and ran against Raul Labrador for attorney general.
Currently, the ICRCC is working on a quality assurance program that employs tools of investigation, interviews, inquiries, etc., allowing the ICRCC to give the Republican precinct constituents candidate recommendations. Realizing the precinct constituents don’t have the time or resources to perform this level of activity, ICRCC sees this as a great benefit to them.
Our annual Lincoln Day dinner is occurring on Friday, March 10, at the Greencreek Hall, with social hour at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar. Tickets cost $45 with dinner entrée choice of beef or seafood. Tickets can be purchased at Walker’s Jewelry, Rae Brothers, Canyon House in White Bird, American Freedom Defense in Greencreek, and at the Central Idaho Insurance in Kamiah. The guest speakers are Theo Wold, solicitor general, Dorothy Moon, state GOP chairwoman, and Mike Kingsley, district representative 7A. Since this is the ICRCC main fundraiser there will be an auction. Any contributions to this auction will be greatly appreciated. The funds the ICRCC receives go to state dues, advertisements, training, education, campaigns, seed monies for future fundraising and other operational expenses.
Idaho County has been a stronghold for Christian, conservative values. The Idaho County Republican Central Committee is here to protect those values. In turn, we ask our community to support the ICRCC with volunteerism, financial contributions and prayers.
Vincent Rundhaug is chairman of ICRCC.
