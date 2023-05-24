Our public schools and libraries are the center of our communities. They uphold and strengthen some of the most fundamental ideals of our country. As Idahoans went to the polls recently, Democrats took action to protect these critical institutions. I was relieved to see Idaho voters largely sided with Idaho Democrats and rejected extreme conservative activists trying to spread fear and division.

Far-right ideologues have made school and library boards into tumultuous battlegrounds in recent years. When threats of violence, misinformation campaigns, and an attempt to dissolve the Meridian Library Districts failed, they turned to the May 2023 election to push their extreme agenda. Recognizing the grave consequences of slashed school funding and a far-right takeover of libraries, Democratic county parties across Idaho made the rare decision to make endorsements in many high-stakes races.

