Over the last year, my campaign has provided me with incredible opportunities to listen, learn, and begin a dialogue on what needs to be done to improve Idaho education for students, parents and teachers. I have been in living rooms, classrooms, small and large businesses and everywhere in between as I worked to more deeply understand the direction of education and its impact in Idaho communities.
I am running for state superintendent because our teachers need more, our parents expect more, and our kids deserve more. I am running for state superintendent because great schools matter for Idaho’s future.
For seven years, I sat at the front row of our state’s education table and feel I can confidently tell you we need a change. As an appointed volunteer of a policy board, I have seen a lot of missed opportunities and ineffective leadership. I want to position myself to be the advocate and champion that we all need. You deserve a strong educational leader that will set the vision for the 21st-century student and sees how to meet the needs of a growing state.
My vision is to put skills and work-readiness at the focus of an Idaho education, and it starts with a strong foundation of kids that can read and continues as we prepare and train them for life and their careers. That must include a required financial literacy class.
We need engaged parents and we need teachers who have the tools and preparation for the modern classroom. You need a state superintendent who listens and acts. We can set high expectations for our students with a focus on engagement, emotional health, learning loss, and academic achievement.
I have the experience, background, and knowledge to lead on day one. It’s time for intentional leadership with a state superintendent that has the skills and abilities to bring people together to work toward the same vision.
My name is Debbie Critchfield, and I am asking for your vote on May 17. I’m asking you to join me as we build great schools for our great state of Idaho.
Debbie Critchfield is a Republican candidate for Idaho State Superintendent of Public instruction. She is a proud parent, former Chair of the Cassia County Joint School District Board of Trustees, and the former President of the Idaho State Board of Education. Learn more about her campaign at www.Debbie4Idaho.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.