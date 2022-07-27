Guest Opinion image

A pending tax ballot measure in Idaho would create a new top marginal individual income tax rate of 10.925% on high earners, imposing the highest income tax rate between New York and California. But through a series of drafting errors, the initiative does so much more than that, as noted last week by the Tax Foundation.

• The first potential problem is not really the drafters’ fault. Supporters began circulating petitions to put the initiative on the ballot before Idaho H.B. 436 was enacted on Feb. 7, 2022. That legislation consolidated income tax brackets and lowered rates across the board, providing income tax relief to all earners. In amending that same code section to add a new high-earner top marginal rate, the ballot measure reprints the old, higher rates on incomes below the new threshold, potentially restoring the pre-2022 rates—a tax hike for everyone, not just high earners.

