A pending tax ballot measure in Idaho would create a new top marginal individual income tax rate of 10.925% on high earners, imposing the highest income tax rate between New York and California. But through a series of drafting errors, the initiative does so much more than that, as noted last week by the Tax Foundation.
• The first potential problem is not really the drafters’ fault. Supporters began circulating petitions to put the initiative on the ballot before Idaho H.B. 436 was enacted on Feb. 7, 2022. That legislation consolidated income tax brackets and lowered rates across the board, providing income tax relief to all earners. In amending that same code section to add a new high-earner top marginal rate, the ballot measure reprints the old, higher rates on incomes below the new threshold, potentially restoring the pre-2022 rates—a tax hike for everyone, not just high earners.
• The second problem arises as drafters chose to inflation-index the new bracket with a base year of 2024 even though all other brackets are indexed based on a 1998 base. Because the new text establishes tax liability for income of $250,000 or more as $16,097 plus 10.925% of the amount over $250,000. By both neglecting recent changes to the lower rates and using a different inflation adjustment base year than the other brackets, it sets the stage for the first part of the inadvertent tax cliff.
• Worst of all due to the most mind-boggling provision in the initiative: inflation indexing is in the wrong direction. As drafted, the state would multiply by an adjustment factor that is the base year CPI (2024) divided by last year’s CPI. That’s backward. It’s supposed to be last year divided by the base year.
For example, if a small business with $250,000 in earnings today increased earnings by the rate of inflation, it would face $21,529 in tax liability under the existing tax code but $38,929 under the new plan—an 81% tax increase.
“A ballot initiative which intentionally imposes an incredibly high top marginal rate manages, through poor drafting, to impose a tax increase on everyone,” said Jared Walczak, Tax Foundation.
