Idaho legislative party graphic 2023

This is what the composition of the Senate and House may now look like: Democrats (blue), traditional Republicans (red), and extremists (yellow).

 Contributed graphic

People told me something I’ve never heard before as I was knocking on doors last year: “Stop the crazy!” Voters are concerned about increased extremism and inflammatory rhetoric in the Idaho Legislature: a fear-mongering alphabet soup of acronyms (CRT, SEL, DEI, ESG, etc.), witch hunt task forces, and punitive laws that deliberately defund institutions and can throw ordinary citizens, doctors and librarians in jail.

The results of the 2022 November election appear to have revealed a schism within Idaho’s majority party: longtime traditional Republicans versus a new crop of leaders who advocate an extreme and uncompromising definition of what it means to be a “conservative.” This new faction has begun to aggressively attack the other. Lifelong Idaho Republicans are now repeatedly called RINOs (Republicans In Name Only).

