It is rare for Idaho Republicans to split their vote on the chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). It is rare to elect a national GOP chair to a fourth term. And it is even more rare for the current Idaho GOP chair to endorse the moderate pro-LGBTQ+ candidate in a three-way race against a traditional conservative frontrunner and an ultra-right alternative.

But that’s what happened when Idaho’s three RNC members recently gathered at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, Calif. Idaho National Committeeman Damond Watkins, of Idaho Falls, and National Committeewoman Cindy Siddoway, of Terreton, both voted to re-elect Ronna McDaniel to her fourth term. If McDaniel serves until the next election, she will be the first eight-year chair of the Republican Party in more than a century.

