For many years, Idaho’s policymakers have attempted to address problems related to “the teacher pipeline” by focusing on recruitment: reducing professional certification requirements, increasing ‘alternative route’ teacher preparation programs, and providing one-time incentives like Senate Bill 1290 which distributes payments for teachers who choose to teach in rural districts.

However, this narrow focus on recruitment ignores the larger systemic issue: Idaho’s teacher pipeline is leaking teachers faster than they can be replaced.

