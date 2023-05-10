Guest Opinion image

Idaho’s homeowners deserve lower property taxes. This is the job of the legislature, not Idaho County’s elected officials.

For many years, the homeowner’s property tax exemption was indexed annually, consistent with the sales prices of Idaho homes. In 2016, the Idaho Legislature repealed the indexing of the homeowner’s exemption for owner-occupied homes and capped it at $100,000. Today without that legislative cap the value of that same home would be $224,360. In 2017, the United States Census Bureau declared Idaho was the fastest-growing state in the nation from July 1, 2016, to July 1, 2017. This huge influx of new folks looking for homes and home sites created a demand that drove Idaho property values sky-high. This increase in property values was reflected in the increase in property taxes that longtime Idaho residents paid the following years to present. This increase in property taxes is largely the result of the loss of the indexation of the value of homes that some folks have lived in for most of their lives.

