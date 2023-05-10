Idaho’s homeowners deserve lower property taxes. This is the job of the legislature, not Idaho County’s elected officials.
For many years, the homeowner’s property tax exemption was indexed annually, consistent with the sales prices of Idaho homes. In 2016, the Idaho Legislature repealed the indexing of the homeowner’s exemption for owner-occupied homes and capped it at $100,000. Today without that legislative cap the value of that same home would be $224,360. In 2017, the United States Census Bureau declared Idaho was the fastest-growing state in the nation from July 1, 2016, to July 1, 2017. This huge influx of new folks looking for homes and home sites created a demand that drove Idaho property values sky-high. This increase in property values was reflected in the increase in property taxes that longtime Idaho residents paid the following years to present. This increase in property taxes is largely the result of the loss of the indexation of the value of homes that some folks have lived in for most of their lives.
Much of this huge increase could be prevented and folks who live in an owner-occupied home would see huge reductions in their property taxes if the homeowner’s exemption were restored.
Here is an example: With the homeowner’s exemption set at $125,000, the property taxes paid on a home valued at $450,000 in a Grangeville Tax Code Area in 2022 would be $854.
Without the 2016 repeal of the homeowner’s exemption and indexed for today… that same $450,000 home would have an indexed value for the homeowner’s exemption of $225,000—and the property taxes would be $590 in that same Grangeville Tax Code Area.
The demand for homes from this influx of new residents has driven up the price of homes and the amount of property taxes paid by existing homeowners.
Without indexation of the value of owner-occupied homes, many longtime residents on fixed incomes are unable to keep up with the increase in property taxes. Additionally, many seniors and lower-income residents, all taxpayers, were further affected by this loss of indexation. Because of the increase in their home’s value, they lost the chance to apply for the state funded Property Tax Reduction (PTR). Because of this, Idaho County had the highest percentage of decrease in PTR applicants in Idaho. Some may know the PTR as the Circuit Breaker.
The answer for lower property taxes for all homeowners is simple: Restore the indexation of the homeowner’s exemption as it was before 2006, and as proposed in HB 78 in the 2023 Idaho Legislature.
Ron Beitelspacher is a former Idaho state senator (1979-1992) from Idaho County and current Idaho County Democratic State committeeman.
