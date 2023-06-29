The Fourth of July is the fundamental American holiday. It gives us an opportunity to spend time with loved ones in beautiful places across our great state and nation and celebrate the honor it is to be an American with shared unalienable rights.

As joyful as this holiday is, however, we cannot forget its importance nor take our freedoms for granted, as people around our world toil for the freedoms we have as Americans. More than a year has passed since Russia invaded Ukraine, raining death and destruction on the Ukrainian people, who are resolved to defend the sovereignty of their free and democratic nation. China’s human rights abuses are another glaring example of oppressive atrocities. The International Labor Organization estimates a staggering 27.6 million people in the world are victims of forced labor.

