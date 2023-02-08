Do you have FOG in your sewer line? I bet you do. FOG, also known as fats, oils and grease, is in everyone’s sewer line, and getting into city sewer mains. It collects on the walls of the pipe and in the low spots of the pipe. Once it starts, it keeps growing and adding, closing off the pipe until it completely plugs off the pipe, stopping all flow of sewage, creating a plug, which can then cause sewage to back up into your house or in manholes.
Think of it as cholesterol in your arteries, get too much buildup and then you have a heart attack.
Where does FOG come from? It’s a byproduct of cooking, packaged foods and food scraps; it also comes from meat, butter, baked goods, shortening, salad dressings, dairy products, etc. Let’s say you cooked Thanksgiving dinner, cooking the turkey in a roasting pan. When you take the turkey out of the pan, what will you do with the grease and oil at the bottom of the pan? If you dump it down the sink drain or flush it down the toilet, you just put FOG into your sewer line. Restaurants create FOG daily. If they don’t maintain their grease traps, they will then introduce FOG into the sewer system.
Lack of maintenance on grease traps and bad habits in home cooking will cost us all money in the form of plumbers, insurance, pipe maintenance or pipe replacements. Just the same as our bodies, if our arteries are plugged, it costs us a lot of money to get them repaired.
So, how can you help yourself and the city with FOG? Practice good habits. All fats, oils and grease must be put into the trash, or keep a properly maintained and functioning grease trap, not in your sewer line or the city mains.
Think of it this way, do you want your sewer line to have a heart attack, costing you a fortune to be repaired?
