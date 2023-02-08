Guest Opinion image

Do you have FOG in your sewer line? I bet you do. FOG, also known as fats, oils and grease, is in everyone’s sewer line, and getting into city sewer mains. It collects on the walls of the pipe and in the low spots of the pipe. Once it starts, it keeps growing and adding, closing off the pipe until it completely plugs off the pipe, stopping all flow of sewage, creating a plug, which can then cause sewage to back up into your house or in manholes.

Think of it as cholesterol in your arteries, get too much buildup and then you have a heart attack.

